Saturday the Josiah Bartlett chapter of the NSDAR will be hosting a Wreaths of a America dedication ceremony at Highland Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. The Borger Honor Guard will post the colors and present the eight Armed Forces wreaths at the ceremony at Highland Park according to Mary Kay Phelan with the local Josiah Bartlett chapter.
