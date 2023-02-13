1

AMARILLO — Strong winds on Tuesday followed by potential rain and/or snow Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the Texas panhandle are expected to impact driving conditions, particularly during the Thursday, Feb. 16 morning commute. High winds are not unusual for our area, but drivers should remain alert as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo says “rogue wind gusts greater than 60 mph in the High Wind Watch area” are possible.

With the potential for snow, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District will pretreat I-27, I-40, State Loop (SL) 335 and all other primary state and federal corridors, along with bridges and overpasses, across the top 17 counties of the Texas panhandle Tuesday morning. Brine operations will be complete by the end of the work day Tuesday. In addition to leaving at least 200 feet between your vehicle and TxDOT’s brining operations vehicles, drivers should keep the following tips in mind if they must drive in high wind conditions:

