Elevated wildfire conditions will be high on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Amarillo, "warm, dry, and breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire weather across the western half of the combined Panhandles Thursday afternoon. Please practice fire safety."
Wildfire potential high on Thursday
Jessica Ozbun
