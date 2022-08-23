The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Lubbock County is kicking off the annual Walk Across Texas! Challenge in September and inviting residents to get a team together and get moving with them.
The Walk Across Texas! program kicks off Sept. 12 in Lubbock County.
The Walk Across Texas! program is an online physical activity promotion program offered by AgriLife Extension and designed to help Texans be more active. Adult and youth teams are encouraged to work together to virtually travel across Texas. Various physical activities are logged as “miles walked” and contribute toward the team’s mileage total.
“We invite you to join us by registering to walk with a team of friends, family members, coworkers and classmates,” said Cory Edwards, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Lubbock County. “Each team of up to eight will be led by a team captain who will motivate and inspire their team members.”
The eight-week competition kicks off Sept. 12 in Lubbock County. Go to https://howdyhealth.tamu.edu/ to register and create or join a team. Adult teams in the county should use the league code watL-220809-14594. For youth teams or mixed youth/adult teams, use the league code watLY-220809-52117.
“Everyone is encouraged to take part in the WAT! Challenge, no matter your fitness level,” Edwards said. “Sign up and join a community connected through a positive journey towards a common, healthier goal. To further support teams, AgriLife Extension will host a variety of virtual program support activities.”
Get moving for your health
Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health, Edwards said. Being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve the ability to do everyday activities.
According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, for substantial health benefits, adults should do at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity. Preferably, aerobic activity should be spread throughout the week.
“You can walk together, individually, outside, at a mall, at a grocery store or a gym — any way that fits your schedule and lifestyle,” Edwards said. “Keep track of your team’s miles to see if together you can go the equivalent of the 832 miles it would take to walk across Texas in eight weeks.”
Edwards said all those who register can join a private Facebook group to stay up to date on the latest information and weekly team results — Walk Across Texas! Lubbock County.