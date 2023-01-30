AMARILLO – Travel conditions across the state of Texas could be dangerous Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. Drivers are urged to monitor local forecasts and visit DriveTexas.org before heading out so they can make an informed decision.
Maintenance crews from across the 17-county Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) worked overnight patrolling roadways. They will continue their efforts again tonight as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo predicts a 10 to 40% chance for some wintry precipitation on Tuesday morning. Mainly snow is expected, but some sleet cannot be ruled out in the far southeastern Texas Panhandle.
If travel conditions become dangerous, drivers are urged to stay home. If you must drive, TxDOT offers the following tips for driving in winter weather conditions:
Slow down and increase your distance between other vehicles. It can take twice as long to stop on wet roads and up to 10 times as long on icy roads.
Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
Do not use cruise control, as it may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.
Accelerate and brake gently using slow, steady strokes to test traction.
Approach turns, bridges and shaded spots slowly. If your vehicle starts to slide, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, and then steer in the direction of the skid. Once your vehicle regains traction, turn your wheels in the direction you want to go.
Stay a safe distance (at least 200 feet) away from snowplows and other TxDOT vehicles as they treat roadways. #DontCrowdThePlow
Check weather and roadway information frequently as conditions can change rapidly. Motorists need to drive responsibly, drive for the conditions, practice safe driving habits and heed travel warnings during winter weather events. Checking road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org or calling 800-452-9292 before heading out is encouraged to avoid encountering potentially hazardous conditions. You can also follow TxDOT’s Amarillo District on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TxDOTAmarilloTX, Twitter at www.twitter.com/TxDOTAmarillo, and now on NextDoor.
