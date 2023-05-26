On Friday, May 26th, 2023, at approximately 1:10PM, Borger Regional Communications received a call in reference to a vehicle verses pedestrian motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 5th Street and Coble Street. It was found that a 2016 Chevrolet Pickup driven by Delphine Martinez, 50, of Borger was traveling West on 5th Street. A juvenile on a bicycle was traveling south bound on Coble Street. The pickup struck the bicycle in the intersection. The juvenile was transported by Apollo Medical Helicopter to an Amarillo hospital for treatment for life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Incident involving Juvenile
