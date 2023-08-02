Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Wednesday, 8-2-23, at approximately 5:35 a.m.
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Wednesday, 8-2-23, at approximately 5:35 a.m.
County: Hutchinson
Location: SH-136, approximately one-half mile north of Borger.
Posted Speed Limit: 70
Weather & Road Condition: Clear/ Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
Driver, Vehicle 1: Not Injured
Patrick West, 42, of Stinnett, Texas.
Seat Belt worn: Yes
Pedestrian: DECEASED
Sindia Torres (female), 28, of Borger, Texas. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace Leslie Ford.
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was traveling south in the outside southbound lane on SH 136. A pedestrian was illegally walking in the roadway at dark. The pedestrian crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes in the path of Vehicle 1, where she was struck by Vehicle 1. The driver of Vehicle 1 did not see the pedestrian in the roadway until it was too late.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
