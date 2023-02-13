Number of Vehicles in Crash: 1 Number injured: 4 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: 2-12-23 at approximately 1:15 p.m.
County: Gray
Location: County Road D, approximately two miles west of Pampa.
Posted Speed Limit: 60
Weather & Road Condition: Dry/ Dirt Road
Vehicle 1: 2006 Nissan Titan pickup truck
Driver, Vehicle 1: Injured
A 16-year-old female from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was transported to Pampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger, Vehicle 1: DECEASED
A 17-year-old male from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was air-lifted to BSA hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: Injured
A 16-year-old female from Pampa, Texas. She was air-lifted to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: Injured
A 12-year-old male from Pampa, Texas. He was air-lifted to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.
Seat belt worn: No
Passenger, Vehicle 1: Injured
An 11-year-old male from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was transported to Pampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Seat belt worn: No
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was eastbound on County Road D. The driver of Vehicle 1 was traveling at an unsafe speed for the condition of the roadway (dirt road). Vehicle 1 entered a soft side skid to the right and traveled across the road towards the opposite side ditch. The driver over-corrected the steering, causing Vehicle 1 to enter a side skid to the left back across the roadway and into the ditch, where it rolled over and ejected all unsecured passengers. Three of the unsecured passengers were riding in the bed of the pickup.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
The crash remains under investigation.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
