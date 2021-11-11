Date/Time: 11/11/2021 at approximately 7:15 a.m.
County: Gray
Location: SH 152 - Approximately four miles west of Pampa.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2008 Chevrolet Suburban
Driver: Injured - 16-year-year-old juvenile male, of Dalhart. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured – Ernesta Perez, 48, of, Dalhart. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - 17-year-old juvenile female, of Dalhart. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - 15-year-old juvenile male of Dalhart. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - Irma Rallio, 25, of Dalhart. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Injured - Rosa Hernandez, 31, of Dalhart. Transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Not injured - Martha Perez, 19, of Dalhart.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Not injured - Jose Gutierrez, 41, of Dalhart.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Passenger: Not injured - Magalena Gutierrez, 29, of Dalhart.
Seat belt worn: Unknown
Vehicle 2: 2019 Buick Enclave
Driver: Deceased - Crystal Lewis, 40, of Stinnett. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Gray County Justice of the Peace, Connie Ogle.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was at the stop sign on County Road 3 facing north. Vehicle 2 was eastbound on SH 152. The driver of Vehicle 1 failed to yield right of way and pulled out from the stop sign with the intent to travel west on SH 152. Vehicle 1’s front left struck the front center of Vehicle 2. The driver of Vehicle 1 stated he did not see Vehicle 2.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: