BORGER, Texas — United Supermarkets located at 1414 West Wilson in Borger will begin distributing special paper bags decorated with Earth Day inspired art, made by Gateway Elementary students.
United Supermarkets distributed bags to Gateway Elementary students in the week leading up to Earth Day. Bags decorated by students will be given to guests on Earth Day, April 22.
United Supermarkets, part of the United Family of stores, also works each day to make their business more sustainable. In the last three years alone, the company has recycled more than 3 million pounds of plastic, more than 54 thousand pounds of cardboard and reused more than 850 thousand wooden pallets. The United Family also uses 100 percent LED lighting at its distribution center and in dozens of its stores – with the goal of converting more stores in the future.
“This art project has been a fantastic way to give children in our community an opportunity to engage with Earth Day in a fun and creative way,” said Joey Marcades, communications manager for The United Family. “Whether it’s through our reusable bag credit incentive, the LED lighting in our stores or our recycling initiatives, The United Family is always looking for ways to elevate our sustainability. This art project helping to educate our community’s children is just another part of that.”