AMARILLO — Too many parents are living their worst fear: losing a child. These parents have lost teenagers in vehicle crashes in which they weren’t wearing their seat belt.
Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for U.S. teenagers, and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Teen Click It or Ticket campaign urges teens to buckle up — every seat, every ride.
Seat belts offer the best protection in a crash, but sadly seat belt use remains low among teen drivers and passengers. In 2021, 45% (144 of 318) of teens killed in vehicle crashes on Texas roadways were not wearing seat belts. Seventeen of those motor vehicle traffic crashes in which unrestrained teen occupants (ages 15-20) sustained fatal or serious injuries happened in the Amarillo District. These crashes resulted in four fatalities and 16 serious injuries.
“We want to remind teens to always buckle their seat belts. Everyone must buckle up: every rider, every ride,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It takes only a few seconds to put on your seat belt, and those few seconds can save a life.”
The Teen Click It or Ticket campaign runs statewide through Feb. 15 with the goal of reaching Texas with the lifesaving message that seat belts save lives. The outreach will include TV, radio, digital advertising and social media. Additionally, an interactive element will be introduced as the campaign makes visits to several high school campuses across the state with its Teen Click It or Ticket mobile digital vehicle.
Teens will also learn about the Texas law which requires drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts. Unbuckled drivers and passengers — even those in the back seat — can face fines and fees of up to $200.