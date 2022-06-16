AMARILLO – How do we talk to our kids about alcohol and drugs and making smart choices in general? The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District and Andrea’s Project have partnered to help parents begin the conversation.
“Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!” will take place Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Tascosa High School Auditorium. It will include a presentation by State Rep. Four Price.
“The goal of this campaign is to provide parents and caregivers with the resources they need to address the issue of alcohol and other drugs with children under the age of 21,” says TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews. “The campaign has historically equipped parents with the knowledge and skills to that help reduce and prevent underage drinking. Ultimately, we’re trying to change behaviors that hopefully will eliminate drunk driving on Texas roadways.”
Matthews adds that this is a free training for all parents. “Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!” is a training tool licensed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).