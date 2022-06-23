Borger (BPD)-On June 23, 2022, Officers with the Borger Police Department and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed two federal arrest warrants after joint narcotics investigations in Borger.
Audrey Mae Perez was arrested for her federal warrant of Possession With Intent To Distribute A Mixture And Substance Containing A Detectable Amount Of Fentanyl.
Rachel Dawn Romero was arrested for Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine.
Both subjects were transported to the Randall County Jail for their federal holds.
The Borger Police Department would also like to thank the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during these investigations.