Hutchinson County Sheriff Office Incident Release:
On 7-24-2021, (Hutchinson County) Deputy Investigator Kay noticed building damage to the Seafood Shack located on Main St in Borger.
Upon further investigation, it was found that the restaurant had been burglarized. Deputy Kay proceeded to work a burglary investigation.
On 7-26-2021, multiple more business burglaries were reported on Main St in Borger.
After further investigation, the Borger Police Department identified two suspects, and they were taken to the Borger Police Department for questioning.
After being interviewed by a Borger Police Department Detective and Deputy Investigator Kay, both suspects confessed to all of the recent downtown burglaries, Including the Seafood Shack investigation.
Jerrod Barney and Gage Thomison were arrested and transported to the Hutchinson County Jail on the following charges:
Jerrod Barney:
Burglary of a Building - 5 Counts (State Jail Felony)
Burglary of a Habitation - 1 Count ( 3rd Degree Felony)
Gage Thomison:
Burglary of a Building -5 Counts (State Jail Felony)
Criminal Mischief - 1 County (Class A Misdemeanor)
The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office continues to work hand in hand with the Borger Police Department to keep our citizens safe.
We are thankful for the strong working relationships we have with our local agencies, and we look forward to continuing our goal of making our community a safer place.