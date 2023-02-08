Twelve Pringle-Morse Band Students Participate in UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest.

On February 4, 2023 twelve Pringle-Morse Band students travelled to West Texas A&M University to participate in the UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest. Each of these young men and women performed prepared pieces for a judge and received a rating. At UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest the judge gives each student a rating from 1-5, with 1 being the best. This year we had twelve students perform solos. If a student receives a 1 they are awarded a medal. I am proud to announce that EVERY student that participated from Pringle-Morse Band received a 1!!

