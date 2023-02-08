Twelve Pringle-Morse Band Students Participate in UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest.
On February 4, 2023 twelve Pringle-Morse Band students travelled to West Texas A&M University to participate in the UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest. Each of these young men and women performed prepared pieces for a judge and received a rating. At UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest the judge gives each student a rating from 1-5, with 1 being the best. This year we had twelve students perform solos. If a student receives a 1 they are awarded a medal. I am proud to announce that EVERY student that participated from Pringle-Morse Band received a 1!!
In Addition to our normal JH participation we had one HS student also perform a solo. This year, Karley Floyd (11) prepared a Class One solo (the hardest classification available for HS UIL) and she received a ONE!! This is Karley’s second year to participate in HS Solo & Ensemble and she has received top ratings both years.
Pringle-Morse is very proud of the consistent success of these hard-working students at contest! Way to go Band!! The Pringle-Morse band in under the direction of Mrs. Amber TeBeest.
The first photo includes JH students that participated in the event!!
Back Row: Alex Ortiz, Kason Stewart, Queston Crum, Kailen Jernberb, JR Ruiz, and Mariana Bonilla
Front Row: Landrie Varnon, Aubree Wagner, Avery Thornton, Genesis Moreno, and David Bonilla
2nd Photo: HS Junior Karley Floyd