Incident Release:
On 8/6/2021 at approximately 10:45 PM a Hutchinson County Deputy was proactively patrolling near the Borger Shopping center, located in the 1000 Blk of E. 10th St.
As he was patrolling the area, he noticed an open door and items piled beside the door. As the Deputy approached the open door, he located a male subject walking outside of the building who was later identified as Alejandro Tovar. Tovar was attempting to call to another subject in the building but was then detained inside of the deputies patrol unit.
It was determined that an active burglary in progress had been located.
A second subject then came out of the building with his hands up and was identified as Jesus Tovar. Jesus Tovar was also detained in a patrol unit by two Deputies on scene.
A third subject, identified as Salvador Cruz also exited the building and was detained as well.
Officers with the Borger Police Department arrived on scene to assist the Deputies and clear the rest of the building. While clearing the building, a deputy located a .45 Caliber handgun and loaded magazine in the building.
It was determined that all three subjects were actively burglarizing the building and had stolen approximately $1,620 in property from the building owner.
All three subjects were arrested and charged with the following offenses:
Theft of Property >=$750<$2500 (MA)
Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (MA)
Criminal Tresspass (MB)
Burglary of a Building (SJF)
By being proactive and looking for crime, we were able to once again catch suspects in the act and take them to jail.
Thank you to the Borger Police Department for your continued assistance.