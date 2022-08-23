BORGER, Tex. – (August 22, 2022) Don Gatlin joins Kenny Rogers’ original band for a one-of-a-kind tribute to the country music giant live in concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.
<image004.jpg>Don Gatlin, longtime friend of Kenny Rogers, has joined Kenny’s original band to present a timeless song catalog while sharing the untold stories from his illustrious career. Kenny was a GRAMMY Award-winning superstar that entertained fans for six decades. Selling over 120 million albums worldwide, he is one of the best-selling male artists of all-time. Far from a tribute band or standard tribute show, this show pays respect to the country music legend with the people he called “friend” and shared both the stage and memories with throughout his career. Click Here To View A Video Of Through the Years with the Kenny Rogers Band ft. Don Gatlin.
The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices.