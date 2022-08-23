band

BORGER, Tex. – (August 22, 2022) Don Gatlin joins Kenny Rogers’ original band for a one-of-a-kind tribute to the country music giant live in concert at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.  Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.

 

Recommended for you