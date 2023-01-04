pphm

AUSTIN— In honor of the Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks, the Bullock Texas State History Museum will host a new traveling art exhibit Jan. 7 — April 30. “The Art of Texas State Parks” is a visual arts survey of state parks featuring more than 30 parks by some of Texas’ most celebrated artists. The exhibit will travel to several museums later this year, including the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Panhandle Plains Museum in Canyon.

Along with the traveling exhibit, the project also includes a commemorative book published by Texas A&M Press. Proceeds from book sales and the sale of the artwork through Foltz Fine Art in Houston will be donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to benefit Texas State Parks.

