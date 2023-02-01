AMARILLO – There is a chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain starting around mid-afternoon today in parts of the Texas panhandle. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Amarillo reports that the southeast Texas panhandle will have the highest chance of ice affecting travel conditions tonight and in the morning.
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Lone Star State from 6 this morning to 9 a.m. Thursday and travel is strongly discouraged. Motorists are urged to drive responsibly, drive to conditions, practice safe driving habits and heed travel warnings during winter weather events. Checking road conditions at www.DriveTexas.org or calling 800-452-9292 before heading out is encouraged to avoid encountering potentially hazardous conditions.