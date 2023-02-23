1

Heidi Vanden Brink, Ph.D., in the Department of Nutrition at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will focus on nutrition, metabolic health and human reproduction physiology. (Courtesy photo)

Heidi Vanden Brink, Ph.D, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Bryan-College Station, has had a longtime interest in nutrition and human physiology.

Vanden Brink, who joined the department in September, has more than a decade of clinical research experience in nutrition, metabolic health and female human reproductive physiology and endocrinology. Her research expertise spans the women’s reproductive lifespan from menarche to menopause.

