From TDPS:
Date/Time: 2/10/2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m.
County: Potter
Location: SH 136 - Approximately 0.3 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Posted Speed Limit: 50
Weather/Road Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe
Driver: Injured - Ericka McCann, 43, of Lubbock. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas
Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: 2019 GMC Terrain Driver: Injured - Larry Casey, 73, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital
with serious injuries/critical condition. Seat belt worn: Yes Passenger: Deceased - Julie Casey, 72, of Borger. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Gary Jackson. Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 1 was southbound on SH 136 while Vehicle 2 was northbound on SH 136. The
driver of Vehicle 1 failed to drive in a single lane and crossed over into the northbound lane of travel in the path of Vehicle 2. The driver of Vehicle 2 made an evasive lane change into the southbound lane of travel to attempt to avoid colliding with Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 struck the front left of Vehicle 2 with its
front right. Vehicle 2 then slid off the roadway and spun around before coming to rest upright in the west ditch facing west. After initial impact, Vehicle 1 left the roadway and spun around before striking Vehicle 2 an additional time in the front right panel with its back end.
Additional Details: There had been a report of reckless driver fleeing the scene of a hit and run crash on SH 136 and FM 293 minutes prior to the fatal crash. Witnesses provided statements identifying the driver of Vehicle 1 fleeing the scene of the hit and run. There were no injuries reported in the hit and run crash.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
Note: The crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: