dps

From TDPS:

Date/Time:  2/10/2022 at approximately 3:35 p.m.

County:  Potter

Location:  SH 136 - Approximately 0.3 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Posted Speed Limit: 50

Weather/Road Condition: Clear/Dry paved road

Vehicle 1: 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe

Driver: Injured - Ericka McCann, 43, of Lubbock. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas

Hospital with serious injuries/critical condition.

Seat belt worn: Yes

Vehicle 2: 2019 GMC Terrain Driver: Injured - Larry Casey, 73, of Borger. Transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital

with serious injuries/critical condition. Seat belt worn: Yes Passenger: Deceased - Julie Casey, 72, of Borger. Died on scene. Pronounced deceased by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Gary Jackson. Seat belt worn: Yes

Crash Details:  Vehicle 1 was southbound on SH 136 while Vehicle 2 was northbound on SH 136. The

driver of Vehicle 1 failed to drive in a single lane and crossed over into the northbound lane of travel in the path of Vehicle 2. The driver of Vehicle 2 made an evasive lane change into the southbound lane of travel to attempt to avoid colliding with Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 struck the front left of Vehicle 2 with its

front right. Vehicle 2 then slid off the roadway and spun around before coming to rest upright in the west ditch facing west. After initial impact, Vehicle 1 left the roadway and spun around before striking Vehicle 2 an additional time in the front right panel with its back end.

Additional Details: There had been a report of reckless driver fleeing the scene of a hit and run crash on SH 136 and FM 293 minutes prior to the fatal crash. Witnesses provided statements identifying the driver of Vehicle 1 fleeing the scene of the hit and run. There were no injuries reported in the hit and run crash.

Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Note:  The crash remains under investigation.  Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings.

A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days:

https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm

Recommended for you