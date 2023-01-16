The Top O' Texas Cattlewomen would like to remind high school seniors attending school in Carson, Collingsworth, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts, and Wheeler counties that the applications for the Top O' Texas Cattlewomen's scholarships should be in your high school counselor office now. Some changes have been made to applications. The deadline to return the application for judging is April 13, 2023 (post marked).
This year, (4) $750 scholarships will be awarded. The scholarship applications should be sent to Dianne Buckingham at 806-256-3633.