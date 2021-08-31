We are back this year. It's that time of year again Top O' Texas CattleWomen are having their annual style show Saturday 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Pampa Country Club in Pampa, Texas. there will be a brunch and tea room style show with area stores participating. Door prizes and a grand prize will be awarded at the style show. GRAND PRIZE WINNER DOES NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN.
Money that we make from our Style Show goes toward providing area seniors with a Scholarship opportunity. This past year we were able to do 2 $500.00 scholarships.
Tickets can be purchased from Dianne Buckingham, Treasurer at 8056-256-3633. If no answer leave message are a local CattleWomen in your town, or at participating stores. Come join us for a wonderful brunch and style show at the Pampa Country Club 10:30 AM September 11, 2021. Get there early to get a good seat, visit old friends and enjoy the Style Show.