The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas. Ping pong size hail and 60 mph wind gust are possible with this storm.m
weather alert
Thunderstorms batter the area; winds up to 60 mph and hail 2' to 3' possible
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Thunderstorms batter the area; winds up to 60 mph and hail 2' to 3' possible
- May is Military Appreciation Month
- Cal Farley’s Board Announces Richard Nedelkoff as New CEO
- Copley named as Lone Finalist in PSPCISD Superintendent search
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees approves consolidation of WT Middle School into the Elementary and High School building
- Fatal accident in Oldham County
- Wildfire shuts down Hwy 136
- Nominations now open for the 39th annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Popular Content
Articles
- PSPCISD Board of Trustees approves consolidation of WT Middle School into the Elementary and High School building
- Copley named as Lone Finalist in PSPCISD Superintendent search
- Hutchinson County's Top 25 under 55
- Cal Farley’s Board Announces Richard Nedelkoff as New CEO
- Fatal accident in Oldham County
- Wildfire shuts down Hwy 136
- May is Military Appreciation Month
- Borger Community Theatre to present Steel Magnolias
- Plainsmen Athletics Tabs Clement as Next Volleyball Coach
- Nominations now open for the 39th annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
One food must go. Which do you pick?
You voted: