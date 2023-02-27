Number of Vehicles in Crash: 3 Number injured: 2 Number Killed: 2
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Borger News-Herald Tuesdays through Saturdays PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited digital access to articles on BorgerNewsHerald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$33.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery in Hutchinson County
|$118.00
|for 365 days
|1 Month Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$60.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months Home Delivery outside Hutchinson County
|$240.00
|for 365 days
Access to Borger News-Herald E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on borgernewsherald.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$52.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
Number of Vehicles in Crash: 3 Number injured: 2 Number Killed: 2
Date & Time: 2-27-23 at approximately 7:40
County: Oldham
Location: I-40, approximately 10 miles west of Vega
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather & Road Condition: Clear/Dry paved road
Vehicle 1: 2019 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer
Driver, Vehicle 1: DECEASED
Cain Rangel-Ramirez, 37, of Bakersfield, California. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Oldham County Justice of the Peace Kristy O'Malley
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 2: Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer
Driver, Vehicle 2: Injured
Frantz Maxi, 31, of Covington, Georgia. He was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Passenger, Vehicle 2: Injured
Edwin Theodora, 28, of Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Vehicle 3: 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck
Driver, Vehicle 3: DECEASED
Olin Hood, 82, of Ojai, California. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O'Malley.
Seat belt worn: Yes
Crash Details: Vehicle 3 was facing eastbound on I-40 and stopped in the outside lane for an unknown reason. Vehicle 1 was traveling eastbound, also in the outside lane, and approaching Vehicle 3 from behind. Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound in the inside lane of I-40. Vehicle 1 struck Vehicle 3 in the rear pushing Vehicle 3 south. After impact, Vehicle 1 traveled through the center median cable barrier and into the inside westbound lane, where it struck Vehicle 2's semi-trailer. The cab of Vehicle 1 was separated from the frame and came to rest in the inside lane of westbound I-40. Vehicle 2 and towed semi-trailer overturned and became fully engulfed with flames, burning completely. The driver and passenger in Vehicle 2 managed to escape before it became fully engulfed. Vehicle 3 came to rest in the grassy area south of I-40 and sustained severe damage.
Investigated By: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
The crash remains under investigation.
A preliminary crash report will be available for purchase online in 10 days: https://cris.dot.state.tx.us/public/Purchase/crashReportSearch.htm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.