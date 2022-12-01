A retiring reception was hosted on Thursday afternoon at the Hutchinson County Courthouse for retiring District Clerk Robin Stroud, County Clerk Jan Barnes, and County Treasurer Kathy Sargent. The ladies have a combined 84 years of service to Hutchinson County.
Three County Employees to retire after combined 84 years of service
