GUYMON, Okla. – Marcus Theriot may be from Mississippi, but he’s making a solid rodeo living in Oklahoma this year.
In January, he qualified for the International Finals Rodeo and pocketed nearly $11,000 at the top minor league rodeo association in the country. In March, he won the Timed Event Championship, which paid $100,000 to the titlist.
So far at the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo, Theriot is making a claim for the steer wrestling championship. During Friday’s first performance, he threw his steer down in 3.5 seconds to take the third-round lead. He also leads the three-run aggregate, so he stands a good chance to walk away with some nice money in the Oklahoma Panhandle.
“I’ve never done any good here,” said Theriot, from the town of Poplarville. “I’ve had some good luck here this week, so it’s nice to experience that. I knew that was a good steer I had tonight, so it was important that I took advantage of him.”
The son of world champion Herbert Theriot, Marcus Theriot is not among the top 50 bulldoggers in the world standings yet this season. He is, however, the No. 6 man in the all-around standings. He has been a multi-event hand all his life, and it looks as though he’s going to stay that way.
To win the Timed Event title, it takes a mental fortitude that some don’t understand. Each of the 20 contestants must compete in all five timed events: heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and steer roping. For much of his career, the younger Mississippi cowboy has regularly competed in three – as a header in team roping, bulldogging and tie-down roping.
“I’m pretty much a two-event cowboy now, but the goal is always to try to make the finals in both events,” Theriot said of the National Finals Rodeo, the sport’s grand finale. “You just have to take advantage of the steers you draw. If you can do that throughout the year, you have a good shot of making the finals.”
For now, though, he’ll settle for being in the right place at the right time in Guymon.
Guymon (Okla.) Pioneer Days Rodeo
April 26-May 2
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Tilden Hooper, 85 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Short Night; 2. Tanner Aus, 84; 3. Ty Breuer, 82; 4. Cole Reiner, 72; no other qualified rides.
Team roping: Third round: 1. Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 7.0 seconds; 2. Caleb Smidt/Trae Smith, 7.1; 3. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 7.8; 4. Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 11.0; 5. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 13.8; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 13.6; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 21.3 seconds on three runs; 2. Caleb Smidt/Trae Smith, 25.2; 3. Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 25.3; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 27.8; 5. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 33.3; 6. Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 33.7; 7. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 13.7 seconds on two runs; 8. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 15.2.
Steer wrestling: Third round: 1. Marcus Theriot, 3.5 seconds; 2. Heath Thomas, 4.1; 3. Ty Allred, 4.2; 4. Winsten McGraw, 4.4; 5. (tie) Blare Romsa and Blake Knowles, 4.5; 7. Rowdy Parrott, 4.7; 8. Bubba Boots, 5.1. Average: 1. Marcus Theriot, 12.3 seconds on three runs; 2. Winsten McGraw, 12.7; 3. Ty Allred, 13.7; 4. Rowdy Parrott, 14.0; 5. Heath Thomas, 14.4; 6. Blake Knowles, 14.6; 7. Blair Romsa, 14.8; 8. Landon Beardsworth, 15.6.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Wade Sundell, 89 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Jimmy; 2. Mitch Pollock, 86; 3. Jacob Lewis, 85.5; 4. Cooper Thatcher, 81; 6. Tegan Smith, 80; 7. JJ Elshere, 79; 8. Colt Gordon, 78.5.
Tie-down roping: Third round: 1. Colt Papy, 9.8 seconds; 2. Paden Bray, 10.4; 3. Sherman Jac-Quezz Lasker, 13.0; 4. Caleb Smidt, 13.3; 5. Bodie Mattson, 16.6; 6. Clint Robinson, 18.7; 7. Preston Pederson, 22.6; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Caleb Smidt, 31.7 seconds on three runs; 2. Colt Papy, 32.4; 3. Paden Bray, 34.2; 4. Sherman Jac-Quezz Lasker, 35.3; 4. Clint Robinson, 39.5; 6. Bodie Mattson, 40.1; 7. Preston Pedereson, 47.0; 8. Shane Hanchey, 18.0 seconds on two runs.
Barrel racing: Second round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.17 seconds; 2. Amanda Welsh, 17.22; 3. Kylee Scribner, 17.29; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.30; 5. Stephanie Fryar, 17.33; 6. Megan Champion, 17.45; 7. Emily Miller-Beisel, 17.46; 8. Erin Williams, 17.48; 9. Steely Steiner, 17.53; 10. Taylor Reazin, 17.56. Average: 1. Stevi Hillman, 34.90 seconds on two runs; 2. Erin Williams, 35.03; 3. (tie) Emily Miller-Beisel and Megan Champion, 35.31; 5. Timber Allenbrand, 35.35; 6. Steely Steiner, 35.45; 7. Sarah McCormick, 35.51; 8. Tamara Reinhardt, 35.57; 9. Molly Otto, 35.59; 10. (tie) Sally Conway and Tracy Nowlin, 35.61.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Regulator; no other qualified rides.