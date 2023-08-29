Gonzalez

Spring 2022 AGEC 425 student Vanessa Gonzalez ’22 with program donor and mentor Joe Swinbank ’74. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Merritt Weeks)

The Dianne and M. Edward Rister ’74 Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences gives students real-world business knowledge to help them find their path as entrepreneurs or business leaders. And now a recent chair endowment, established by Kathi and Murray Edwards ’73 and Shirley and Joe Swinbank ’74, is helping ensure that path leads to success. 

The program uniquely equips and positions students in the Department of Agricultural Economics to move their entrepreneurial ideas forward by developing successful business plans and models. Students who may not have a business idea of their own can still learn how to evaluate businesses in preparation to become a lender, business manager or administrator.

