BORGER, Tex. – (October 22, 2022) The Everly Set takes you on a journey back in time to the 1950s when Phil and Don Everly dominated the radio. Relive the golden days of Rock-‘N-Roll at Borger Senior High School, 100 W 1st Street, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2022-2023 series are now available; subscriptions to the five-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-231-7099.