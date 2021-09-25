The 2nd Annual Car Show & Cruise presented by the Stinnett Good Ole' Boys Club and Panhandle Grannies was held in Stinnett on Saturday.  The event kicked off with a parade down Main Street and then fun moved to the city park where a car show, corn-hole tournament, and horse shoe tournament took place. More on this community-filled event in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.

