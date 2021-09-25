The 2nd Annual Car Show & Cruise presented by the Stinnett Good Ole' Boys Club and Panhandle Grannies was held in Stinnett on Saturday. The event kicked off with a parade down Main Street and then fun moved to the city park where a car show, corn-hole tournament, and horse shoe tournament took place. More on this community-filled event in the Tuesday edition of the Borger News-Herald.
spotlight featured
The 2nd Annual Car Show & Cruise held in Stinnett
Jessica Ozbun
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- The 2nd Annual Car Show & Cruise held in Stinnett
- River Road beats Sanford-Fritch
- Bullldogs fall to Dalhart Wolves, 31-18
- Public Assistance Needed: Missing Endangered Person
- Texas Secretary of State's Office Announces Full Forensic Audit of 2020 General Election in Four Texas Counties
- Generous and Faithful WT Supporters to Be Honored at Special Event
- Tri-City Music Concert Association Presents Branden James & James Clark Live in Concert on October 12, 2021 in Borger, TX
- Goldston plays 5th in the Texas Panhandle
Popular Content
Articles
- Public Assistance Needed: Missing Endangered Person
- Goldston plays 5th in the Texas Panhandle
- Daniels arrested on Federal Drug Trafficking charges
- Borger Police Dept. arrest driver of tractor-trailer for driving while under the influence and possession of controlled substance
- Sanford-Fritch Homecoming Royalty
- Early morning motorcycle accident claims life of Fritch man, seriously injures woman
- Fatal wreck in Moore County claims one life
- Tri-City Music Concert Association Presents Branden James & James Clark Live in Concert on October 12, 2021 in Borger, TX
- Generous and Faithful WT Supporters to Be Honored at Special Event
- Borger Bulldog CC results from Dalhart
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.