Texas

Four million Texans are anticipated to travel over the long holiday weekend

AAA Texas predicts four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a one percent increase from last year and just about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. On a national scale, AAA estimates 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 2% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000 across the country and sixth busiest for Texas.

