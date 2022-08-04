war

ffective Saturday August 6, 2022, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial is proud to announce that we will expand our business hours to include Saturday mornings. Thanks to our great volunteer staff we are now open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We invite you to visit our museum Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for veterans and active-duty military, $5 for adults, and $2 for school-age children and anyone enrolled in school. Our telephone number is 806-350-8387. Follow us on Facebook and visit our website www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com  

Recommended for you