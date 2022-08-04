ffective Saturday August 6, 2022, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial is proud to announce that we will expand our business hours to include Saturday mornings. Thanks to our great volunteer staff we are now open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We invite you to visit our museum Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for veterans and active-duty military, $5 for adults, and $2 for school-age children and anyone enrolled in school. Our telephone number is 806-350-8387. Follow us on Facebook and visit our website www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com
In addition to our wonderful outdoor exhibits and memorials, inside the museum you will find artifacts from WWI, WWI, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq War, and Afghanistan War. Our exhibits include 35 Medal of Honor recipients who either lived in the Panhandle or were awarded the Medal of Honor for their actions in the Panhandle, replica aircraft from WWII, information about John Blackburn from Amarillo and a member of the famous WWII Flying Tigers, and a Norden bombsite, the second most highly classified piece of equipment in WWII. Visit our gift shop for military emblems, pins, tee shirts, hats, and more.
And of course, don’t miss our fantastic Education Center, with five computer kiosks and projectors, each with 11 wars the US has fought, from the Revolutionary War through Afghanistan. If you like history or just want to learn something about one of these wars, you’ll love the Education Center.