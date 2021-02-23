The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet Thursday and Friday (Feb. 25-26) in Lubbock. The meeting will take place in the Regents Conference Room, First Floor (104A) in the Texas Tech University System Building (1508 Knoxville Avenue).
Below are highlights of the topics and items to be discussed at the upcoming meeting, including estimated times with periodic recesses. Meeting materials and a livestream of the meeting will be available online.
NOTE: Due to social distancing protocols implemented at the TTU System Building during the coronavirus pandemic, members of the public and media are encouraged to participate in the meeting through viewing the livestream.
In-person attendance of TTU System and component institution employees is limited to essential personnel. The meeting room will be utilized at approximately one-third of its capacity and set-up to allow for 6 feet of distance between participants when seated. Face coverings continue to be required and acrylic partitions also will be used.
Thursday, February 25
11 a.m. – Call to order; convene as meeting of the board of trustees of the Carr Scholarship Foundation
11:10 a.m. – Call to order; convene as meeting of the board and committee of the whole board
11:10 a.m. – Executive Session
2 p.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into open session as committee of the whole
· COVID-19 report
· Legislative update
2:45 p.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee
3:15 p.m. – Audit Committee
3:30 p.m. – Finance, Administration and Investments Committee
Friday, February 26
8:30 a.m. – Call to order; convene as meeting of the board and committee of the whole board
· Introductions and recognitions
· Continuation of meetings of the standings committees of the board, if necessary
· Approval of minutes
· Approval of consent and information agendas
· Committee reports
· 2021 BOR meeting schedule
· Student Government Association president reports
9 a.m. – Executive Session – only if necessary
9:30 a.m. – Following executive session, reconvene into open session as committee of the Whole
· Executive session motions, if any
· Announcements
11 a.m. – Adjournment
About the Texas Tech University System
Established in 1996 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the Texas Tech University System is a $2 billion higher education enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and community outreach. Consisting of four universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso – the TTU System collectively has approximately 57,000 students, 21 academic locations in 18 cities (16 in Texas, 2 internationally), more than 300,000 alumni and an endowment valued at over $1.3 billion.
During the 86th Texas Legislature under the leadership of Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., legislative funding and authority was provided to establish a new Texas Tech University veterinary school in Amarillo and a new dental school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. This will be the state’s first veterinary school in more than a century and first dental school in over 50 years. The addition of these two schools makes the Texas Tech University System one of only nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.
