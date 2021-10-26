AUSTIN—Today, State Senator Kel Seliger announced he will not seek re-election.
“After thoughtful consideration and with the reassurance of my family, including my new very vocal granddaughter, I have decided not to be a candidate for re-election to the Texas Senate. From my first campaign in 1989 to today, I have felt overwhelmingly proud to serve the
Panhandle, South Plains, and the Permian Basin.”
Seliger is most known for his unwavering support of local control, public education, higher education, sexual assault awareness and prevention, and battling human trafficking. He authored
hundreds of pieces of legislation, most notably, Senate Bill 463, creating Individual Graduation Committees and Senate Bill 150, providing capital construction projects at every higher education institution in the state. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the reworking of highstakes
testing regimens in public schools. He also authored the first bill requiring ethical disclosure of dark money in political campaigns in the nation.
“It has been a great honor to represent the people, schools, and businesses of Senate District 31 for the past 17 years in the Texas Legislature. The opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee and Senate Select Committee on Redistricting, as well a
longtime member of the Finance and Education Committees, allowed me to be impactful in areas of great importance to me and the entire state.”
“I am no less dedicated to the fundamental principles of smaller government, local control, and real fiscal conservatism as I was when I first ran for the Texas Senate. I will continue to serve the great constituents of Senate District 31 for the remainder of my term. I am forever grateful for my family, supporters, staff, and those who have worked on my behalf since 2004. Thank
you for placing your trust in me as your Texas State Senator.