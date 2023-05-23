DOG

GOLDSMITH, TEXAS (May 16, 2023): For over 20 years, Walkin’ Pets, a NH-based pet mobility company, has supported thousands of rescues and sanctuaries, giving them the tools they need to help the animals in their care. As part of the company’s commitment to supporting special needs rescue animals worldwide, they donated 170 Walkin’ Wheels dog wheelchairs to animal rescues and sanctuaries in need last month. Thirteen of the wheelchairs were gifted to an animal rescue in Texas that cares for dozens of special needs animals, known as Rescuers Without Borders (RWB).

 

