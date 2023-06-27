The Texas Rangers have made an identification in a 22-year-old case of a previously unidentified woman in Gray County in the Northern Texas Panhandle. On August 12, 1999, the Rangers were called to assist with an unidentified body of an adult female along I-40 west of McLean, Texas. Investigators attempted to identify the female by fingerprint, DNA, and composite sketch; however, those efforts were unsuccessful. A DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
In February 2004, The Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) reviewed the case file. The Rangers found numerous possibilities through report research to assist in identifying Guessler but were unsuccessful. In April 2022, Texas Ranger’s UCIP personnel reviewed lab reports and pursued the advancements in DNA associated with this investigation. The evidence was submitted to Othram Inc., and subjected to Advanced DNA testing funded by the Roads to Justice (RTJ) program. The test led to the possible identity of Brenda Sue Guessler. Guessler was positively identified through standard familial DNA comparison. Guessler was believed to live in or near the Phoenix, Arizona, area.
The Texas Rangers are continuing to develop leads and information referencing this investigation. Anyone with information about Brenda Sue Guessler is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers through email at rangers@dps.texas.gov. Identifying Guessler has breathed new life into this investigation and will help develop leads and information to bring this case to a close.