The first Saturday of each month the Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts a one-hour lecture/seminar on topics related to military history. These lecture/seminars are free to the public. They are held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia, at 1:30 p.m. Snacks are available to the attendees. The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.
Our next lecture/seminar will be on Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. It will be presented by Howard Smith a proud Amarillo High School and Baylor University graduate, where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Math and Physics and his Masters in Business Administration. He then joined the Navy, attending U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. Upon graduation, he held several critical positions aboard the USS Guadalcanal, LPH 7, which focused on financial management and accountability.
Following his service in the Navy, Howard returned home and became part owner of the Hub Clothiers. He served as Vice President and Controller until branching out on his own in 1980 and creating Howard Smith Co., Realtors.
Councilman Smith will speak on his experiences on the USS Guadalcanal and the recovery of Apollo 9.
The public is invited to tour our military history museum, test your knowledge in our high-tech Education Center with five computer kiosks displaying information about 11 U. S. wars, and visit our outdoor displays including a Huey helicopter, F-100 supersonic jet fighter/bomber, a piece of the USS Arizona deck and superstructure, and our monuments to over 1,550 Panhandle residents who gave their lives in wars.
We encourage you to visit our museum Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to tour the museum is free for veterans; adults are $5, children and students $2. Our telephone number is 806-350-8387. Follow us on Facebook and visit our website www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com