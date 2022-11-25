war

The first Saturday of each month the Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts a one-hour lecture/seminar on topics related to military history. These lecture/seminars are free to the public. They are held at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, 4111 S. Georgia, at 1:30 p.m. Snacks are available to the attendees. The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

Our next lecture/seminar will be on Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. It will be presented by Howard Smith a proud Amarillo High School and Baylor University graduate, where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Math and Physics and his Masters in Business Administration. He then joined the Navy, attending U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. Upon graduation, he held several critical positions aboard the USS Guadalcanal, LPH 7, which focused on financial management and accountability.

Recommended for you