Drought and harsh winter weather has taken a toll on lawns throughout Texas leaving many homeowners wondering what can be done to restore turfgrass this summer.

“Last year we experienced severe drought conditions across the state and then winter featured some harsh freezes, particularly in North Texas and down through Central and South Central Texas,” said Young-Ki Jo, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service plant pathologist in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, Bryan-College Station.

