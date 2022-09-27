texas

WYLIE) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today visited the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) on the North Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. The NTMWD is overseeing the construction of Bois d’Arc Lake in northeast Texas, the first major Texas reservoir to be built in 30 years. This surface water project is being built to meet a population expected to nearly double in the NTMWD region by 2050.

“Once completed, the Bois d’Arc Lake would provide up to 82 million gallons of water per day to the North Texas region, highlighting the efficient coordination between state, local and city governments,” said Hegar, a member of the board of advisers for the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT), a critical financial assistance tool for high-cost projects. “The project is funded with a nearly $1.5 billion investment from the SWIFT program, which will save the district and its taxpayers $240 million in financing costs.”

