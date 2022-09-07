h

(AUSTIN) — Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents.

My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned by the Legislature when it passed Senate Bill (SB) 23. My role is not to prevent the adoption of a budget. It is to examine whether the adopted budget complies with Texas law. My letters warned the county that their proposed budget would not be in compliance. I hoped this would give Harris County and the constables an opportunity to reach a local solution, thus enabling the county to resolve the matter prior to adopting their proposed budget and triggering otherwise avoidable consequences. And that is almost what happened.

