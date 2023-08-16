4h

The 2023-2024 Texas 4-H year officially kicks off Sept. 1, with early enrollment beginning Aug. 15.

“Texas 4-H, administered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is excited to welcome new and returning members to another year of 4-H programming and opportunities,” said Montza Williams, Ed.D., Texas 4-H Youth Development program director, Bryan-College Station.

