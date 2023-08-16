The 2023-2024 Texas 4-H year officially kicks off Sept. 1, with early enrollment beginning Aug. 15.
“Texas 4-H, administered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, is excited to welcome new and returning members to another year of 4-H programming and opportunities,” said Montza Williams, Ed.D., Texas 4-H Youth Development program director, Bryan-College Station.
4-H is a national youth development organization for youth ages 8 to 18 in grades 3-12. All youth can join Texas 4-H for $25 each and select one or more projects to participate in from categories ranging from agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship to natural resources and STEM.
“Community service, leadership and scholarship opportunities are also included in the program offerings that reach more than 550,000 youth in Texas every year,” Williams said.
He said the start of the new 4-H year is an exciting time in the program.
“We hope to see members take advantage of every opportunity that Texas 4-H has to offer this year, and we hope to see new members begin their journey in this fun, educational and life-changing program,” Williams said.
Many Texas counties will hold open houses and kickoff events welcoming prospective youth and family members interested in learning more about 4-H.
Through the 4-H program, young people gain knowledge in a topic area of their choice and develop life skills like leadership, communication, teamwork and citizenship. They also learn the importance of hard work and service to their community.
“According to past members, one of the most common 4-H benefits is friendship,” said Callie Cline, Texas 4-H marketing and communications specialist. “4-H is rich in opportunities to make friends who are interested in the same things you are.”
She said the new 4-H year is exciting not only for members but also for 4-H volunteers.
“The Texas 4-H program is supported by and thrives thanks to the dedication of its adult volunteers,” she said. “Every year, the program has more than 30,000 registered and background-check-approved volunteers.”
Williams added that volunteers make the program accessible to young people who wish to become members.
“We are incredibly thankful for the work our volunteers do across the state,” he said. “And we encourage adults who have a skill to share to reach out to their county AgriLife Extension office about becoming a 4-H volunteer.”