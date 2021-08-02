(Austin) — The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced the selection of Dr. Dan Troxell as the Association’s new executive director during its annual summer board meeting. With 30 years of experience as a public school leader and the 2008 TASB Superintendent of the Year (SOTY), Troxell received a unanimous vote of approval by the TASB Board of Directors. He will assume the helm of TASB in late August, when the Association’s long-standing executive director, James B. Crow, retires after decades of service.
“Dan was selected from an exceptional pool of candidates after a six-month national search process led by Korn Ferry,” said Jim Rice, TASB President. “TASB’s entire executive committee took this search process very seriously — spending countless hours reviewing candidate profiles and participating in several rounds of interviews. We knew it was important to get this right. The role TASB plays in Texas public education is critical to the future of Texas schoolchildren and our state.”
Crow also expressed his endorsement of Troxell. “Dan is the perfect choice for this role,” he said. “As TASB’s deputy executive director since August 2019 and a member of the TASB Risk Management Fund Board for more than a decade, Dan understands the work of the Association and its diverse programs and services. Having also served as a school leader and superintendent across several geographic regions here in Texas, Dan fully grasps the challenges and opportunities facing school boards and school districts right now.”
“I’m thrilled to assume the TASB executive director role,” Troxell said. “Texas public schools and the nearly 5.4 million students they serve are facing unique challenges because of the pandemic. I’m committed to helping ensure that districts have the resources and support needed so they can focus their time on what’s important—student learning and growth. That will be our priority at TASB this year. There is nothing more important to me and the entire TASB team. When we support our members, they can, in turn, support students and staff.”
Troxell’s career in public education began in 1987 as a middle school social studies teacher at Round Rock Independent School District (ISD). He quickly moved on to administrative roles, serving as assistant principal and principal at Round Rock ISD, principal at Allen ISD, principal and assistant superintendent at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, and superintendent at both Kerrville ISD and Leander ISD.
Most recently, Troxell has been serving in the role of TASB deputy executive director, where he has played an instrumental role in the development of the Association’s new strategic plan and led enterprise-wide data governance efforts that have enabled TASB to better serve its members.
Holding a doctorate in education administration from The University of Texas at Austin, Troxell has taught university-level courses as an adjunct professor and authored several journal articles, including an article on multicultural competencies and one on board president-superintendent collaboration.
In his new role as TASB executive director, Troxell will be responsible for leading all areas of TASB as it continues to advance its mission of promoting educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, visionary leadership, and high-quality services to school districts. Troxell will also lead efforts to expand TASB’s reach as a K-12 thought leader and advocate for Texas public schools and school boards.
Troxell and his wife, Shelley, reside in Leander and are the parents of two grown sons.