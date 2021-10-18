On 10-17-2021 Sheriff Kemp was conducting surveillance in an area known for increased narcotics trafficking and activity.
During this time, a male subject identified as Andy Campolla left a known drug residence in the area and was approached by Sheriff Kemp due to leaving the location.
After being contacted, Campolla ran on foot a short distance before being detained.
Campolla was found to have approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine in his hand and was arrested for Possession Controlled Substance PG 1/1B 200G >=4G (F2)