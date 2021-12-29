Fritch Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire on Wednesday afternoon on Fritch Drive in Fritch. Fire crews from Borger, Stinnett, other departments assisted with the fire. Hutchinson County Sheriff Blaik Kemp reported that the fire was contained and almost extinguished by 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Further information was not available. Borger News-Herald has reached out to the Fritch Volunteer Fire Department and will provided additional information as it becomes available.
