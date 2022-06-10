Thunderstorms rolled through the area on Thursday evening bringing with it high winds, lots of lightening, some hail, and rain. The weekend will bring Heat Advisories to the area with highs near 108 on Saturday and 109 on Sunday. Remember to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate with the record-breaking high temps. Don't forget about your pets! If your hot, they are too!
featured weather alert
Storms roll through the area Thursday, Weekend HOT
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Scenes from the First Southern Baptist Block Party
- Storms roll through the area Thursday, Weekend HOT
- Lifesaving Summer with Coffee Memorial Blood Center
- Oklahoma routs Texas 16-1 in WCWS championship series opener
- Outstanding High School Musicians Wanted for WT’s Ensemble Next
- Playing Fetch is Part of the Job
- Carson County Square House Museum plans day trips
- Beef Loving Texans Website Now Offers Personalized Experience, Producer-Focused Content
Popular Content
Articles
- Bank of America Awards $214K Investment into Amarillo Nonprofits to Advance Long-Term Economic Success
- Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Demand Answers From FDA Panel Regarding COVID Vaccines for Babies and Toddlers
- Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
- Outstanding alumni recognized by Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- Scenes from the Beach Bash
- Carson County Square House Museum plans day trips
- Storms roll through the area Thursday, Weekend HOT
- Beef Loving Texans Website Now Offers Personalized Experience, Producer-Focused Content
- Texas Farmers Look to Expand Seed Supplies Due to Lower Wheat Production
- Maverick Boys & Girls Club offers summer programs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Whats the perfect graduation gift?
You voted: