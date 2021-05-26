Storms rolled into the area on Wednesday evening bringing with them high winds, powerful lightening, and isolated rain fall. Areas of Borger were left without electricity around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but XCEL Energy Crews worked diligently to restore service to most customers by around 9:45 p.m. More chances for rain and storms are predicted for Hutchinson County over the next five days; with the biggest chance of storms and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Recommended for you