Storms rolled into the area on Wednesday evening bringing with them high winds, powerful lightening, and isolated rain fall. Areas of Borger were left without electricity around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, but XCEL Energy Crews worked diligently to restore service to most customers by around 9:45 p.m. More chances for rain and storms are predicted for Hutchinson County over the next five days; with the biggest chance of storms and rain on Sunday and Monday.
featured top story
Storms roll into Hutchinson County Wednesday evening, chance for more rain next 5 days
Jessica Ozbun
