H2 Health Physical Therapy are the leading experts in outpatient physical therapy. Our licensed physical therapists nationwide are experts at treating movement disorders. We can provide you with the tools and hands on care to change your lifestyle instead of taking another pill. Our holistic treatment philosophy fixes the problem instead of putting a band aid on it. We specialize in orthopedic diagnoses, but we are skilled in treating a variety of symptoms and provide numerous specialty services. H2’s clinic in Borger has typically been a pediatric focus, but we are excited to announce the arrival of our new adult therapist, Lauren Stokes, DPT.
Lauren has her Bachelors of Exercise and Sports Science with an emphasis in Pre-Physical Therapy from Texas State University. After obtaining her undergraduate degree, she continued on to pursue her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences center. Lauren has an 9 years of experience in all avenues of physical therapy including home health, outpatient, pediatric, and inpatient long term care. She also provided care for the Texas State Men’s Basketball team as a student athletic trainer. We are grateful to have such an experienced therapist as part of our H2 Health team!
Lauren has the ability to treat a variety of complex conditions, and is offering complimentary consultations to see if physical therapy is the right choice for your injury or issue. Give us a call today!
ProStep Rehabilitation, H2 Health company, can be reached at 806-274-9856.