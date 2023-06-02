AMARILLO – The historic rainfall in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle is resulting in widespread flooding, including among the City of Amarillo (COA) playa lakes.
“The city is working extensively with Randall County and all related public safety entities to assist all of our residents as we respond to this historic weather event and work to keep our residents safe,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley.
“Flooding in city playa lakes represents a significant public safety concern for the community for various reasons. It is highly recommended that residents avoid all activities on playa lakes and avoid all contact with floodwater at any location.”
Heavy rains and flooding can also cause septic systems to become inoperable. When soil is saturated or flooded, hazardous materials from septic systems can cause an overflow of untreated wastewater into the community, including playa lakes.
Residents are advised to avoid all contact with floodwater due to possible contamination from flooded septic systems. Floodwater can also contaminate well water with livestock waste, human waste, chemicals and other contaminates that can lead to illness when used for drinking, bathing and other hygiene activities.
The city municipal water system is operating as normal and is secure and safe for public use.
The use of bottled water is a recommended alternative for residents with flooded septic systems and non-city water sources. The COA Environmental Health Department will have water sample bottles available for water sample testing. For more information call (806) 378-9472.
Flood response information for residents with a septic system or water well:
●Water well: Avoid the well pump while flooded to avoid electrical shock. Do not use the water until you have verified the water is not contaminated. Conduct a water sample test. If water is contaminated, disinfect the water well before use. If you suspect damage to your water well, contact a licensed professional.
●Septic system (before flooding): Do not pump the septic tank- ensure your septic tank is at least half full to prevent it from collapsing or floating. Seal all possible points of excess flow to the system. Ensure all lids, cleanouts or inspection ports are sealed completely to keep excess water out of the of tank.
If your septic system requires electricity, turn off the pump at the circuit box before the area floods. Waterproof all electrical connections to avoid electrical shock or damage to wiring, pumps and the electrical system.
● During rainfall: Homeowners are advised to eliminate all non-essential water use and flush toilets as little as possible. If the drain field becomes covered with water, do not use the system at all and avoid contact with any standing water due to the potential for contamination.
●Following rainfall: Do not have the septic tank pumped. Pumping it out could cause the tank to float out of the ground and damage the system. Avoid using the system if at all possible and allow time for the water to recede and the soil around the drain field to dry. Reduce all nonessential water use. For example, dishwashing, washing clothes and showering. Flush toilets as little as possible.