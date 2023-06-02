Texas
Texas Parks and Wildlife photo

AMARILLO –  The historic rainfall in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle is resulting in widespread flooding, including among the City of Amarillo (COA) playa lakes.

“The city is working extensively with Randall County and all related public safety entities to assist all of our residents as we respond to this historic weather event and work to keep our residents safe,” said Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley.

