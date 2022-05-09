The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.90 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents more than on this day last week and is $1.28 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.99 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $3.77 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.25, which is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.32 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to exceed $100 as the market weighs the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil. The price of oil accounts for about 60% of pump prices.
“This week drivers noticed prices on the rise due to the crude oil market still reacting to the war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “While it is difficult to say how high prices may go, drivers should prepare their vehicles for road trips this summer by performing recommended maintenance, which can help improve fuel economy and maximize safety.”
AAA Tips to save money on fuel:
Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:
Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
Minimize your use of air conditioning.
Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.
Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.
When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.76 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.