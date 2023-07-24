Amarillo, Texas-Today, Texas State Representative Four Price announced that he will not seek another term in the Texas House of Representatives and issued the following statement:
It's an honor for me to serve as the State Representative for the 87th District in the Texas House of Representatives, and I'm thankful to be representing the best people in Texas. I am making known at this early stage of the campaign cycle, however, that I do not intend to seek re-election in 2024. Consequently, my current term of service wil lend in January 2025. I have represented the 87th House District for seven sessions in the Texas Legislature, and I'm deeply appreciate of the community's overwhelming support since first being elected in 2010.