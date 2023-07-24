price

Amarillo, Texas-Today, Texas State Representative Four Price announced that he will not seek another term in the Texas House of Representatives and issued the following statement:

It's an honor for me to serve as the State Representative for the 87th District in the Texas House of Representatives, and I'm thankful to be representing the best people in Texas. I am making known at this early stage of the campaign cycle, however, that I do not intend to seek re-election in 2024. Consequently, my current term of service wil lend in January 2025. I have represented the 87th House District for seven sessions in the Texas Legislature, and I'm deeply appreciate of the community's overwhelming support since first being elected in 2010. 

Recommended for you